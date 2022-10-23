Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community.

The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways.

Second Harvest feeds hundreds of families every week. (Source: WALB)

Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force Base, Miller Hardware and the Department of Community Affairs helped Second Harvest food bank make dozens of boxes for people in need.

“They helped us build disaster boxes that were going to send to our fellow food bank, Harry Chapen Food Bank down in Fort Myers, the folks that were affected by Hurricane Ian. And we had them help us build boxes for our Thanksgiving distributions that will be here in November and then they helped us sort profit that has been donated so we can help out through our partner agencies,” Eliza McCall, Second Harvest of South Georgia Chief Marketing Officer, said.

McCall says Second Harvest really appreciates the help. (Source: WALB)

City leaders said the day isn’t only a way to give back to the community. It’s also a good way for businesses to build team bonding outside of work.

“Whatever we have prepared for the United Way Day of Caring groups, they always knock it out. So, every year, we’ve had to add a little bit of extra because they’re just going to produce whatever we have ready for them. They always have a good time, and they always get a tremendous amount of work done. And we are very grateful for the help,” McCall, said.

Erika Bennett, director of Marketing at SGMC, said this is a wonderful way to get people back involved with their community.

Erika Bennet says SGMC's volunteers enjoy doing this every year. (Source: WALB)

“This is awesome. This is something our employees look forward to every single year. We do it twice a year, but just an opportunity for us to get out and serve other people. It’s kind of the core of our organization.” Butted “But this is a way that we can give back to those who may not be sick, but still need help,” she said.

The volunteers not only helped out Second Harvest Food Bank, but they also helped out several families in their community.

