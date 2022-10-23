Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City.

Jon’s Mission For 22 is a nonprofit group that organized the event. The organization is named after the founder’s son, Jonathan who took his life in 2017. through her non-profit, Laura Busbin has made it her life mission to never lose a veteran to suicide.

“We hold each other up and they remind me that I’m not in this alone,” Laura said.

For Laura, one life saved makes it all worth it.

“When I have veterans come up to me at this event and tell me ‘Thank you for what you’ve done. Thank you for bringing me awareness. I am a survivor, I’ve had attempts.’ Hearing their story, hearing Jonathan’s story, hearing Wesley’s story, or hearing all the stories gives me comfort that there is hope,” Laura said.

Community leaders like Berrian County Sheriff Ray Paulk have stepped up alongside Laura and her husband Fred. While Saturday’s event was mostly somber, There’s also part of it where veterans and families get to have some fun.

“I know there’s a lot of veterans passionate about Jeeps. I have a Jeep and write music about them so it was kind of perfect,” said Jeremy Rowe, a musician from Oklahoma.

Gold star families and supporters of lowering veteran Suicide numbers showed their fun side with ATV and Jeep rides through mud trails.

“That’s what it’s all about. You get to have fun, you get to meet the other families that have gone through the same thing. You get to share food, you get to have a good time together,” Randall Hancock, a police officer for Valdosta Police Department, said.

All of the fun was also a taste of reality. Along the trails that Jeeps and ATVs navigated through were names and faces of veterans who are no longer with us. It’s that reason why Rowe came from Oklahoma. The trail of names and faces is unfortunately only getting longer.

“I have a song I wrote called ‘it ain’t enough’. It’s basically my perspective saying as a civilian thank you for your service. It isn’t enough and it’ll never be enough,” Rowe said.

Rowe added he lost a friend to suicide a few years back which is why the event meant so much to him.

Kevin and Joy Kubot came from Minnesota to share their son’s story.

“It’s so close to our son’s first anniversary to be here with other families who have gone through the same thing that we did,” Joy said.

Their son, Wesley, served from 2005 to 2007 in Iraq. He also served in the Minnesota National Guard from 2000 to 2011.

“I tell people what it’s like. It’s like having 40 years of your life ripped out of your heart. You can’t replace it,” Kevin said.

