Progressive poll shows Warnock, Walker tied; Kemp leading Abrams by 10 points

Data for Progress has released the results of a new poll in Georgia’s nationally watched midterms
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With 16 days left in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm campaigns, a new poll from a progressive think thank shows Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with a one-point lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

The same poll from Data for Progress shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams, by 10 points.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 13-17 among 984 likely voters, and has a margin of error of plus/minus three percentage points.

With that margin of error, the poll shows Warnock and Walker in a virtual tie. Libertarian Chase Oliver is polling at 3%, with an additional 3% unsure.

Kemp, meanwhile, seemingly has a comfortable lead over Abrams, whom he defeated in 2018 in an open race for governor. Kemp is leading with 53% over Abrams’ 43%, while Libertarian Shane Hazel has only 1% and 4% are unsure.

RELATED: Record-high early voting numbers among Black voters in Georgia

Abrams is bringing in some of the nation’s most popular social and political officials in her quest to become the nation’s first Black female governor. Last week, she and Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual event, and on Oct. 28, former president Barack Obama will campaign for Abrams.

RELATED: Four constitutional amendments are being decided by Georgians right now

Kemp and Abrams are set to meet in their second, and final, debate on Oct. 30.

Walker and Warnock have debated only once in a race that could determine the U.S. Senate’s balance of political power. Despite allegations that Walker paid for an abortion for a former girlfriend and continues to face allegations of domestic violence, the former UGA football legend remains in striking distance of an incumbent U.S. senator.

RELATED: Georgia’s voting laws remain Jim Crow 2.0 despite record Black turnout, organization says

Early voting began last week, and as of Saturday morning, approximately 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot, 140,166 showing up Oct. 21. Friday’s total marked a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm early voting and is only 18% less than the total of day five of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

