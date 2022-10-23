First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system will keep things fairly quiet this evening into Monday. The biggest weather change will be a few areas of patchy fog tonight through right before sunrise on Monday. This may require you to give yourself a little extra time to make it to your destination in the early morning. Lows will also be cool in the upper 40s and low 50s. Otherwise, Monday will be nearly identical to Sunday’s weather with plenty of sunshine and warm highs into the upper 70s and low 80s. That also could happen for portions of Tuesday as well. However, a cold front will be moving closer to the area on Tuesday and will drive in more moisture toward southwest Georgia ahead of the frontal passage. This will allow for an increase in rain chances, especially Tuesday night going on early into Wednesday. Overwhelming rainfall is not expected by any means, but it a still possible for some. The potential for an isolated strong to a severe storm cannot be ruled out at this time, but the main threat will be damaging winds. What about those temperatures? High temperatures are in the warm 80s for Tuesday. After the frontal passage Wednesday morning, highs will be back into the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will also exit the region as well with a return to dry and warm weather through the end of the week. By Friday, the low 80s will be back ahead of the next potential frontal system coming into the weekend. For now, details are fairly limited for next weekend as rain chances are set to return but temperatures could fall once again into the upper 70s.

