4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting

Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department.

On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant.

Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple gunshot victims. Crisp County Deputies and Georgia State Patrol also responded to the call, and the shooter was quickly taken into custody.

The shooter was identified by his fingerprints as Bryant Lamar Collins,42, of Michigan. Investigators are still working to find a motive.

A total of four adult victims were transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by EMS; three of the victims remain hospitalized, and one was treated and released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477.

