A mild and sunny end to the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure remains in place across the southeastern United States and will keep things fairly dry in South Georgia through the weekend. Chilly temperatures are expected again tonight with low to mid-40s. Winds will be light for Sunday morning, so no need to worry about a wind chill. If you are a fan of warmer highs and lows then we are only going up from here it looks like.

Sunday’s highs will be climbing back near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. This is due to our high-pressure ridge sticking around leading to fair weather in the form of light winds, mostly clear skies, and dry conditions. As it shifts eastward sometime around Monday night going on into Tuesday, an increase in moisture is expected. The new work week will feature overnight lows that should return back to the mid-50s with daytime highs in the 80s. A frontal system will bring in an opportunity for low-end shower and thunderstorm chances as early as Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, the chances remain at around a 30% to 40% chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. No severe weather is expected as of today, but we will keep you posted if there are any changes to model guidance. This currently does not look substantial, but a little bit of rain is possible nevertheless. We dry out as we go on into Thursday and Friday. Another possible frontal system could be back into the next weekend and rain chances are already appearing for Saturday. There is no major cooldown expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.