Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Weekend of fantastic fall weather

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve got fantastic fall weather holding across SGA! Perfect weather for Friday night football as temperatures cool through the 50s. Overnight rather chilly lows around 40.

Quiet and dry through the weekend. Sunshine dominates with a few fair-weather clouds otherwise nights clear with lows low-mid 40s and days pleasantly warm in the mid-upper 70s around 80.

Nice fall conditions extend into early week with highs low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances return as a cold front slides through Wednesday. Moisture limited therefore not much rain is expected. Drier weather settles in to round out the week. Rain chances quickly return next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson...
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Mitchell County
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
Photo of suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Albany
APD looking for home invasion suspects

Latest News

Weekend of fantastic fall weather
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Oct 21
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warming through the weekend