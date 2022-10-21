Weekend of fantastic fall weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve got fantastic fall weather holding across SGA! Perfect weather for Friday night football as temperatures cool through the 50s. Overnight rather chilly lows around 40.

Quiet and dry through the weekend. Sunshine dominates with a few fair-weather clouds otherwise nights clear with lows low-mid 40s and days pleasantly warm in the mid-upper 70s around 80.

Nice fall conditions extend into early week with highs low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances return as a cold front slides through Wednesday. Moisture limited therefore not much rain is expected. Drier weather settles in to round out the week. Rain chances quickly return next weekend.

