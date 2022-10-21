Week 10: See which southwest Georgia teams are hitting the gridiron tonight
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALB) - Check below to see which of your favorite teams are playing tonight. And be sure to check back for real-time updates on final scores.
Game of the Week
- Irwin County @ Brooks County @ 7:30 p.m.
GHSA
- Lowndes @ Colquitt County @ 7:35 p.m.
- Valdosta @ Camden County @7:30 p.m.
- Houston County @ Thomas County Central @ 7:30 p.m.
- Northside @ Lee County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Veterans @Tift County @ 7:30 p.m.
- FINAL SCORE: Coffee 42, Jenkins 7
- Westover @ Cairo @ 7:30 p.m.
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 35, Dougherty 20
- Columbus @ Crisp County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Carver @ Monroe @ 7:30 p.m.
- Fitzgerald @ Sumter County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Worth County @ Jeff Davis @ 7:30 p.m.
- Dodge County @ Cook @ 7:30 p.m.
- Bacon County @ Pelham @ 7:30 p.m.
- Schley County @ Manchester @ 7:30 p.m.
- Wilcox County @ Dooly County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Atkinson County @ Clinch County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Lanier County @ Turner County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Eufaula @ Early County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Miller County @ Mitchell County @ 3:30 p.m. (Saturday game)
- Seminole County @ Randolph-Clay @ 7:30 p.m.
- Terrell County @ Baconton Charter
- Cottondale @ Pataula Charter @ 7:30 p.m.
GIAA
- Tiftarea Academy @ Brookwood @ 7:30 p.m.
- Valwood @ Southland Academy @ 7:30 p.m.
- Terrell Academy @ Central Fellowship @ 7:30 p.m.
- Georgia Christian @ Grace Christian @ 7:30 p.m.
- Westwood @ Covenant Academy @ 7:30 p.m.
- Sherwood Christian Academy @ Vidalia Heritage Academy @ 7:30 p.m.
- Baker County @ Stewart County
- Crisp Academy @ Windsor Academy @ 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.