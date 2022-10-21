Ask the Expert
Week 10: See which southwest Georgia teams are hitting the gridiron tonight

Locker Room Report
Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALB) - Check below to see which of your favorite teams are playing tonight. And be sure to check back for real-time updates on final scores.

Game of the Week

  • Irwin County @ Brooks County @ 7:30 p.m.

GHSA

  • Lowndes @ Colquitt County @ 7:35 p.m.
  • Valdosta @ Camden County @7:30 p.m.
  • Houston County @ Thomas County Central @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Northside @ Lee County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Veterans @Tift County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • FINAL SCORE: Coffee 42, Jenkins 7
  • Westover @ Cairo @ 7:30 p.m.
  • FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 35, Dougherty 20
  • Columbus @ Crisp County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Carver @ Monroe @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Fitzgerald @ Sumter County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Worth County @ Jeff Davis @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Dodge County @ Cook @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Bacon County @ Pelham @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Schley County @ Manchester @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Wilcox County @ Dooly County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Atkinson County @ Clinch County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Lanier County @ Turner County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Eufaula @ Early County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Miller County @ Mitchell County @ 3:30 p.m. (Saturday game)
  • Seminole County @ Randolph-Clay @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Terrell County @ Baconton Charter
  • Cottondale @ Pataula Charter @ 7:30 p.m.

GIAA

  • Tiftarea Academy @ Brookwood @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Valwood @ Southland Academy @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Terrell Academy @ Central Fellowship @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Georgia Christian @ Grace Christian @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Westwood @ Covenant Academy @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sherwood Christian Academy @ Vidalia Heritage Academy @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Baker County @ Stewart County
  • Crisp Academy @ Windsor Academy @ 7 p.m.

