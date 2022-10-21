The Sunbelt Ag Expo shows more than just agriculture

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On the final day of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, people continued to show off their hard-working talents.

The Sunbelt Ag Expo has much more than just agriculture. There are family exhibits also. The Blynx Studio vendor had a variety of different hand-crafted items.

“Blynx Studio is a combination jewelry shop, and we also do things like copper bowls and some artistic artwork as well, and stone. To make a pair of earrings, we can probably do it in about 15 minutes. But to make a 12-inch copper bowl, with the patina or the flame painting on it could take a couple of days,” co-owner of Blynx Studio, Robert Wynegar said.

Robert Wynegar said he really enjoys making these items. (Source: WALB)

They said they order the copper and silver, but the stones, they find themselves.

“We lived in Nevada for several years and while we were there, I had three geology faculty on staff who insisted that I learn all about geology. When we moved back east from Nevada, we loaded up all our furniture in the two pods. But we brought all the rocks in a trailer with us. It was about 4,000 pounds worth of rocks that came back with us,” Wynegar said.

When you heat different spots of the copper, it changes colors. Wynegar said the last color it shows before it melts is blue.

“The Expo’s been great. We really enjoy the show. They’re good people to work with. We love doing the indoor shows, as opposed to the outdoor ones. That’s always nice, and we always do really well at the shows. The people here really seem to like our jewelry,” Wynegar said.

Wynegar said they enjoy making these items and participating in events and expos like this. It’s been a nice retirement gig for them.

