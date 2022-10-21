Ask the Expert
New Andersonville community center to help provide better broadband access

The Sheppard Pride Senior Citizen and Youth Community Center is named to honor two people who...
The Sheppard Pride Senior Citizen and Youth Community Center is named to honor two people who worked to improve opportunities for the people who live there.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Andersonville opened its new community center, designed to serve everyone. The center is named to honor two people who worked to improve opportunities for the people who live there.

When the pandemic started with digital learning, it showed the need for reliable internet everywhere. That is what the Sheppard Pride Youth and Senior Community Center is designed to do. Give greater access to computers and printers.

“One thing about Andersonville, it’s a nice town to live in. We may be small but there’s a lot of history,” said Velma Pride, daughter of Peggy Pride.

Some of the family members spoke about what kind of person Peggy Pride was to the community, and how she laid the foundation for others.

This community center is the perfect opportunity to help the smaller communities have access to the resources they need.

“Peggy never slowed down. She was doing something. She was writing. She was on the phone. She was doing something, booking the Andersonville Fair, as early as Jan. 1. Never saw her sit down and take a break except at the dinner table,” said Lee Sheppard, Peggy Pride’s son.

Many family members said that they are proud they were able to have a community center named in their honor.

This is the oldest building in Andersonville, dating back to 1847. Now it has been reworked, to better serve the community in the future.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

