Here’s how to avoid a data breach, both small and big

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In August, a data breach that involved suspicious activity on computer systems happened at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC).

“During the investigation, it had been determined that certain files on TRMC have been accessed or copied without authorization,” the medical center said in a statement. “TRHS will send letters, where possible, to affected individuals identified through the review process. We take the security of information entrusted to us seriously and apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause.”

But how does a data breach happen?

Software Expert Lee Renfroe, owner of GoFroe technology services, said it is hard for large corporations to keep hackers out.

“It’s very hard. It’s a daily task. Cybersecurity is a daily enforcement pretty much because the people who are performing those data breaches, they’re nonstop,” Renfroe said.

Statistics show that the United States experiences the most data breaches than any country. In 2021, over 200 million people were impacted. Renfroe said data breaches from foreign countries sometimes involve hackers as young as 10 years old.

Renfroe said data breaches that happen at large corporations like medical centers are planned out six months to a year. He said most times the hackers get away because what they want in return for your information back is cryptocurrency or Bitcoin.

“They do two things, they either go away immediately or they come back to you in a couple of weeks and say, ‘Alright, how much is your information worth now,’” he said.

He works on cyber security for many local municipalities, healthcare centers and schools. Renfroe said his company uses layered security for his clients.

Renfroe said we sometimes open the door for hackers to easily target us without realizing it. Downloading third-party apps, agreeing to their terms and not updating passwords are just a few examples.

“When u go through and you click, ‘I agree,’ you are agreeing to a lot of things that they have access to on your phone they have access to every other app on your phone and the information in that app on your phone,” he said.

The trendy apps that require face or finger recognition, Renfroe pointed out, can lead hackers right to your personalized information on your phone and in your email accounts. He encourages the community to get password privacy apps to help you keep track and create special passwords that would be hard for any hacker to get into. Passkeeper, is the app he recommends. Keeping your device’s software up to date is another tip he says will help protect you as well.

