Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center.

Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.

If you see him, you are asked not to approach him but to call (478) 992-5111 or 911.

