Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.
Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center.

Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.

If you see him, you are asked not to approach him but to call (478) 992-5111 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

