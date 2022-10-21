Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center.
Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.
If you see him, you are asked not to approach him but to call (478) 992-5111 or 911.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.