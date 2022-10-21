Domestic abuse survivors: There is help available

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say on average, nearly 20 people a minute are physically abused by their significant other in the United States. Those that have experienced domestic violence are speaking out to bring awareness to the issue.

Sabrina Manning Prince said she doesn’t like to look at herself as a victim but rather as a victor. She believes domestic violence is an issue that is silenced and should be talked about more. She said she was in an abusive marriage for more than five years.

Prince said her experience was traumatic, hurtful and emotionally challenging. She said she tried to hide her pain from her close friends and family during her experience. For many years, she dealt with survivor’s remorse.

“Especially when I hear about people who have died, I’m like why me? Why did I get out? I must stop myself from feeling guilty about being alive and say, ‘Hey, you have a voice. You can be heard,’” she said.

Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes also is an overcomer of abuse. She said the stigma of how people may view or judge someone being victimized — men or women — is the cause of why the topic is often silenced.

“Think about the number of people that do not report but they have been abused in some type of way and that comes along with who the person is and what position they may hold in their life,” Hughes said.

Many times, enrolling in therapy and seeking help can be looked at as a weakness. The two women said getting professional help was one of the things that saved their lives.

There is help available.

If you or someone you know is a victim of any form of abuse, reach out to health professionals or just tell someone you know there is an issue. The National Domestic Abuse Hotline can also be reached at (800) 799-7233.

