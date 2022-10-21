Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

Photo of smoke coming from a house that caught on fire on Vintage Road in Albany.
Photo of smoke coming from a house that caught on fire on Vintage Road in Albany.(Source: Albany Fire Department)
By WALB News Team and Jim Wallace
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD).

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.

AFD says at least 70% of the home was destroyed by the blaze.

Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished.
Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished.(Source: WALB)
Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished.
Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished.(Source: WALB)
Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished.
Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished.(Source: WALB)

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but Albany fire department officials said they believe it started in the attic of the home.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson...
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Mitchell County
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
Photo of suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Albany
APD looking for home invasion suspects

Latest News

Steve Clearwater allowed WALB's Mackenzie Petrie to ride on the back of his tractor in the...
Ag Expo features an antique tractor parade
Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson...
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
1 killed in Thomasville shooting