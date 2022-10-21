Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD).

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.

AFD says at least 70% of the home was destroyed by the blaze.

Photo of firefighters making sure the Vintage Road house fire was extinguished. (Source: WALB)

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but Albany fire department officials said they believe it started in the attic of the home.

