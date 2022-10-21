Albany hosts annual ‘Paint the Town Pink’ event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany medical experts and city officials say they are thrilled more people could have a better quality of life with health benefits, gained by greater awareness of breast cancer. On Friday, they held an event to bring further awareness to it.

Many people were in attendance at the city’s “Paint the Town Pink” event to show their support for the many women who have been affected by breast cancer.

Officials said this is the first major “Paint the Town Pink” event the city has had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Except for one that was held inside during the pandemic.

Lequrica Gaskins is the downtown manager for the city of Albany.

“This particular event includes a downtown fashion show for the males. It is also full of entertainment. We also have a food truck frenzy. And if you look around you’ll see all of the great food that has been prepared for this event,” Gaskins said.

Some of the men who participate in the fashion show include Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler as well as members of the Albany Police Department and Fire Department.

Gaskins tells me the community support has been tremendous.

“The feedback has been great,” Gaskins said. “Of course, we understand that breast cancer is a devastating disease that impacts a family. So the feedback and the support has been tremendous. And we’re so excited to able to offer this to our community.”

The event also offered free health screenings.

Lisa Rathel is the director of nursing at Albany Area Primary Healthcare.

“We’re doing blood pressure screenings,” Rathel said. “We also brought a self-breast model for women to teach them how to do some self-breast exams. It’s important to get them done at least monthly. And follow up with your provider. Get your mammograms done.”

(From left to right) Kesha Myles is the assistant director of nursing at Albany Area Primary Healthcare. Lisa Rathel is the director of nursing. (WALB)

Medical professionals at Albany Area Primary Healthcare said that women should start self-examining in their early 20s.

Kesha Myles is the assistant director of nursing at Albany Area Primary Healthcare.

“We see people all the time who are diagnosed with breast cancer in their early 20s. So it’s a very good time to start around that age,” Myles said.

“Yes. And not just women, but men as well. It’s important for men to do self-breast exams. Men have breasts, just not the same as women,” Rathel said.

Myles said this is something people should keep in mind all year long.

“Anyone looking for primary care, we have behavioral health. We also have ministry and podiatry in our organization. So, if anybody is looking for a provider, we’re here to help out,” Myles said.

Gaskins said it’s an honor for the city to be able to bring its community together and raise awareness by throwing an event like this.

