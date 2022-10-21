Ag Expo features an antique tractor parade

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the most well-known symbols of agriculture is, of course, the tractor. On Wednesday, the Sunbelt Ag Expo held an antique tractor parade.

The tractor parade had over ten antique tractors. Steve Clearwater, who rode one of the tractors in the event, said the tractor he rode in the parade is 70 years old. It was made in 1952.

“Seeing the enjoyment of people’s faces when they see these little tractors ride by and stuff. The little kids, they love it. And I love to wave to them. I just get a thrill out of it you know. It’s just the adrenaline is crazy when people talk to you about it. I love it,” Antique Tractor Coordinator, Randall Terhark said.

Terhark said he loves doing this parade for the community. (Source: WALB)

Terhark said there were all types of tractors in the parade on Wednesday, including harvest tractors and vegetable tractors. Some dated back to 1947.

