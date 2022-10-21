Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ag Expo features an antique tractor parade

WALB News 10's Mackenzie Petrie got the chance to ride in the parade.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the most well-known symbols of agriculture is, of course, the tractor. On Wednesday, the Sunbelt Ag Expo held an antique tractor parade.

The tractor parade had over ten antique tractors. Steve Clearwater, who rode one of the tractors in the event, said the tractor he rode in the parade is 70 years old. It was made in 1952.

“Seeing the enjoyment of people’s faces when they see these little tractors ride by and stuff. The little kids, they love it. And I love to wave to them. I just get a thrill out of it you know. It’s just the adrenaline is crazy when people talk to you about it. I love it,” Antique Tractor Coordinator, Randall Terhark said.

Terhark said he loves doing this parade for the community.
Terhark said he loves doing this parade for the community.(Source: WALB)

Terhark said there were all types of tractors in the parade on Wednesday, including harvest tractors and vegetable tractors. Some dated back to 1947.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Photo of suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Albany
APD looking for home invasion suspects
Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

Latest News

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson...
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
Ag Expo: Man continues family tradition of handmaking jewelry
Ag Expo: Man continues family tradition of handmaking jewelry