3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident

Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany.

Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.

The racing incident that led to Roberts’ death happened on Oakridge Drive.

Spearman and Harris are scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

