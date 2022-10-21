2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide.

Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon.

Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds.

Malone is described as 5′3 and weighs 124 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

