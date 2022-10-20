Warming through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pleasant fall weather continues with sunshine and cool 60s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, although lows remain above freezing still cold lows with upper 30s around 40. As the frigid air moves out, temperatures moderate as a warming trend gets underway. Highs top low 70s Friday afternoon.

Into the weekend staying dry and getting warmer. Saturday’s chilly start in the low 40s gives way to highs in the upper 70s. Just as nice with warmer low 80s on Sunday.

These warm quiet conditions extend into early week with highs low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s into midweek.

Rain chances return as a cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

