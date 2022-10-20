Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

US citizen pleads guilty in death of British motorcyclist

An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has pleaded guilty in the British motorcyclist's death.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s been some tension between the U.S. and the U.K. over the death of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist who was hit by an American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

Sacoolas admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity, and when British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

Sacoolas made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

The judge will drop the more serious charge because of the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
Photo of suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Albany
APD looking for home invasion suspects
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

Latest News

This is the third year in a row that Flint River Fresh set up a garden at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.
Flint River Fresh expands resources to Sunbelt Ag Expo
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
Westover High School’s Kendyl Dyer and Dougherty High Schoool’s Trent McCrary were named to the...
2 DCSS high schoolers named to state superintendent’s advisory council