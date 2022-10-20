Ask the Expert
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’

TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also say that the investigation of the incident is currently being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).

TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also say that the investigation of the incident is currently being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

This is a developing story. We will update this article with information as we receive it.

