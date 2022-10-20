Students compete at the Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Student Day at the Sunbelt Ag Expo was held on Wednesday, and despite the many competitions, there could only be a few winners.

Students made connections and competed in contests with several different employers and businesses.

Both high school and college students had the opportunity to participate in educational challenges and contests.

“It’s always good to have a student who shows interest in what you’re trying to do. You know, of course, there’s some that just don’t catch a interest in certain things which is fine. But when I do find a student that has a interest towards something, I try to push,” agriculture teacher at Valdosta High School, Jarod Wayne said.

This student built a wonderful birdhouse in three days. (Source: WALB)

Judges went around and awarded the best projects that were hand-crafted by students. Some say they can see this becoming their career once they graduate.

“And so as we judge them, we look at things like originality, we look at craftsmanship, we look at detail, how much time it took them to actually build it. All around craftsmanship of what they have with these projects. So it’s a lot of fun to look at these projects and what these students can do and how they build them,” South Regional Director of Agriculture Education, Stacey Beacham said.

This is Stacey Beachman and Rhonda. They say the students did a great job this year. (Source: WALB)

These competitions were sponsored by multiple agriculture industry leaders. They say these students are the future of agriculture, and worth supporting.

“I want them to be able to understand and learn more about what their passion is so they can hopefully find a career they enjoy,” Wayne said.

Some students say they were able to make some of these cool items in just three days!

