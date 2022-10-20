Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed

Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.(Green Thumb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.

The Canadian-based convenience store chain is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries.

The cannabis packaged goods company will put dispensaries right next to the gas station.

Eligible customers can get smokable cannabis buds, pre-rolls, gummies, and vapes from the dispensaries.

For now, the dispensaries will be in 10 locations across the state.

Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Florida, but the state allows medical use.

According to the state’s department of health, more than 700,000 residents have cards to buy it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder

Latest News

FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.
Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween
This piece won a grand champion ribbon at the Ag Expo.
Students compete at the Sunbelt Ag Expo
U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a...
Police: Georgia man arrested for gun possession on US Capitol grounds
FILE - The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in...
US busts network providing technology to Russian military
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false