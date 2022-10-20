Law enforcement looking for armed and dangerous registered sex offender

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a registered sex offender that may be in the county.

Aaron Bryan Jones is sought by law enforcement after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO, or be on the lookout, for Jones after he cut his leg monitor off and left his home.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said Jones may be in the Crisp County area. The sheriff’s office said Jones’ RV was found on Highway 300 but Jones was nowhere to be found.

Jones is described as 6′0, 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690.

