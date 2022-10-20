Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Law enforcement looking for armed and dangerous registered sex offender

Aaron Bryan Jones is sought by law enforcement after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office a BOLO,...
Aaron Bryan Jones is sought by law enforcement after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office a BOLO, or be on the lookout, for Jones after he cut his leg monitor off and left his home.(Source: GBI Sex Offender Registry)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a registered sex offender that may be in the county.

Aaron Bryan Jones is sought by law enforcement after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO, or be on the lookout, for Jones after he cut his leg monitor off and left his home.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said Jones may be in the Crisp County area. The sheriff’s office said Jones’ RV was found on Highway 300 but Jones was nowhere to be found.

Jones is described as 6′0, 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
Photo of suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Albany
APD looking for home invasion suspects
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

Latest News

The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
Today is the last day of the Sunbelt Ag Expo. Here’s everything you need to know.
This piece won a grand champion ribbon at the Ag Expo.
Students compete at the Sunbelt Ag Expo
Construction across from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany continuing work on new development projects
WALB
Live from the Ag Expo: Wednesday, 4:30