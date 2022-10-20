Ask the Expert
Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage

A Grady County School official said they have enough buses but not enough drivers
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools are doing what they can during a bus driver shortage.

All this week, staff members are acknowledging all the hard work their current drivers do every day.

Todd Gainous, director of transportation for Grady County Schools, says the bus driver shortage has gotten worse over recent years. Now, they need at least ten drivers. Currently, drivers have double routes, and two routes had to be removed.

“Bus driver is a niche position. You work 2 hours from 6 to 8, then in the afternoons you work for 2 to 5,” Gainous said.

Gainous says bus drivers are some of the most important employees across the school district. While Gainous is navigating the driver shortage, he is navigating bus routes most mornings. On Thursday, they received special appreciation for all that they do.

“As I pull up to a school this morning, they had sausage biscuits to say thank you. We appreciate our principals and showing our drivers we appreciate them. We have a lot of coaches that are bus drivers. Some of our administrators. Some of our teachers have their CDLs and are bus drivers,” Gainous said.

Gainous recognizes that calling for volunteers is unsustainable for the district long term. He still gets emails from parents about the shortage, and he understands their concerns. They need more people in Grady County to step up. Robert Dykes is the director for Zebulon Theaters in Cairo. He has been a driver for more than a decade.

“It makes you a role model of the kids. You’re the only smiling face they see sometimes in a day. You’re the first person who greets them in the morning,” Dykes said.

He feels an obligation to help.

“If you don’t step up and do it, then there’s nobody. Nobody is beating the door down to drive a bus for whatever reason that may be,” Dykes said.

Dykes said a reason a lot of people decide to drive is because of the health benefits that come along with it. Gainous says Grady County Schools tries to be as generous as they can with benefits, pay, and training.

“It’s about a 4 to 6-week process. We do the training here, then we take them to a test site in Thomasville. We can walk with them through that process,” Gainous said.

Gainous says this problem is not unique to Grady County, so he wants all qualified people to apply.

“So if you know anybody that would be half interested or interested in driving for us, come talk to us,” Gainous said.

