Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s game of the week is arguably the game of the year based on their previous battles.

Brooks County will host Irwin County, two teams who met in the state championship two consecutive years.

The trojans were the last team standing in the most recent matchup.

Head coach Maurice Freeman believes this game is a true measuring stick

He pointed out why his two skill players Saveon Cason and Kamari Brinson will have a better night than Irwin County’s Malachi Hadden and Bo Payne.

”You always got to bring your A game with Irwin. If you’re any kind of coach at all. You should want to play the best. We think we’re the best and we think Irwin’s one of the best. That’s a chance for us to prove ourselves and it’s a chance for them to prove themselves. So let’s party, let’s do it. My tandem I think makes me better because we have a pass rush and that ball has to get out of their quickly. I think they got some skillful kids back there. i like what they do, I like the way they move around, i like the way my guys move around, But I think we could force you to get the ball off quicker than you can get the ball off and that helps Saveon and his crew” said Freeman.

For the most part, even Freeman admitted a year ago that Irwin County has had their number. The Indians will be returning with their triple threat offensive weapons Cody Soliday, Demarkus Lundy, and Shane Marshall. Indians head coach Casey Soliday doesn’t want the team to treat this game any different than other games. He also plans on using some old strategies that helped them beat brooks county in the past.

““It’s just going to be another tough football game and we know what they bring and they know what we’re going to bring and we’ve played each other several times and it’s not about anything with revenge or anything like that, it’s about getting a test to this year and where does this team fall in this year. We’re just telling them to play football like we did in the past and we made a few changes last time we played them that we’ve taken out of the defensive playbook that we’re not going to use and we’re going to go back to some of the stuff that we done in the past against them” said Soliday.

The game will kickoff at 7:30 pm.

