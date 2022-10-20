Flint River Fresh expands resources to Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh brought an interactive garden to the Sunbelt Ag Expo for the third year in a row all to expand their reach in curing food insecurity.

“It’s a demonstration plot that we set up at the Sunbelt Ag Expo to show people how to grow out an abundance of food and a small space,” said Fredando Jackson, aka Farmer Fredo, executive director for Flint River Fresh.

Garden beds full of produce were set up at the backyard garden. (walb)

The backyard garden space is used to conduct workshops in partnership with the University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University. Visitors can learn anything from how to grow things in containers from the ground to learning about honeybee maintenance.

Jackson said the space is also used to further his message about food insecurity.

“So we’ll also use this as a platform to talk about food insecurities that are affecting people in Georgia, and how we’ve created this solution to flat refresh of these community food plots, community fruit orchards, raised garden beds and stuff like that at the school,” he said.

Signs with facts about food insecurity were posted around the garden. One sign stated that one in 14 seniors is food insecure while another sign stated that one in eight Georgians is food insecure.

Signs around the Flint River Fresh Backyard Garden showed stats about food insecurity. (walb)

Jackson said being at the Sunbelt Ag Expo allows him to expand his reach beyond Georgia food insecurity.

“Every year, we try to do this garden because the Expo allowed for us to touch people from Florida to Arkansas, to Alabama, to South Carolina and North Carolina, so allowed for us to share our mission to people throughout the region,” he said. “The Expo itself gives us the opportunity to do networking with other businesses that are working in the agricultural space.”

Fruit and vegetables grown at the garden will be donated to the Colquitt County food bank. (walb)

The garden not only is used as a message but also as a way to give back to the Colquitt County community.

Jackson said the fruits and vegetables harvested at the garden will be donated to the Colquitt County food bank.

“We want to make sure that we went to somebody in need because we know in our community, like the stats tell us, that one out of eight people in the State of Georgia is dealing with food insecurities. One out of six children is also dealing with that. And so we want to give an outlet for them to have more fresh food,” he said.

Visitors got a chance to watch demonstrations at the Flint River Fresh Backyard Garden. (walb)

Last year, Flint River Fresh gave close to about 1,200 pounds of collard greens and turnip greens to the food bank around Thanksgiving.

“Our goal now is to always have a harvest, to harvest seeds that will come off of this field, one for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas that we donate back to like the local food bank,” Jackson said.

Flint River Fresh plans to return to the Sunbelt Ag Expo next year.

