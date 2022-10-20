Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bundle up, cold and frosty tonight

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall chill kept highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect as the frigid temperatures may damage sensitive plants and exposed pipes. It’s the kind of weather that calls for extra warmth. Albany may tie it old record 33° set in 1967.

Following Thursday’s frigid start temperatures rebound into the upper 60s. Friday morning cold with lows above freezing mid-upper 30s then a slow warming trend gets underway as highs top the low 70s. Colder air moves out for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs upper 70s Saturday then low 80s on Sunday. Warmer mid 80s early week.

Extended dry spell holds into midweek. Isolated showers late Wednesday with rain likely Thursday and Friday. Drier weather returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather