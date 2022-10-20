Bundle up, cold and frosty tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall chill kept highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect as the frigid temperatures may damage sensitive plants and exposed pipes. It’s the kind of weather that calls for extra warmth. Albany may tie it old record 33° set in 1967.

Following Thursday’s frigid start temperatures rebound into the upper 60s. Friday morning cold with lows above freezing mid-upper 30s then a slow warming trend gets underway as highs top the low 70s. Colder air moves out for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs upper 70s Saturday then low 80s on Sunday. Warmer mid 80s early week.

Extended dry spell holds into midweek. Isolated showers late Wednesday with rain likely Thursday and Friday. Drier weather returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.