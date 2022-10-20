Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado,...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.(Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.

41-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property.

His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October.

Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court.

The Merced County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Photo of suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Albany
APD looking for home invasion suspects
Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football game,...
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting some frigid temps for some in the US, but drier...
NOAA releases winter weather outlook
Mitchell County
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say