ASU is ready to start a new winning streak

ASU shut them out last year in coliseum 30-0.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are ready to put the past behind them and start a new winning streak.

They will be taking on another set of tigers in Savannah this weekend who’s coming off a loss as well.

However, in 2019 the Tigers ran them out of wright stadium with 272 yards rushing.

Savannah State has a two quarterback system, but coach Giaridna is expecting Jadon Adams to get more playing time based on their struggles to stop a mobile quarterback last week.

ASU head coach Gabe Giardina said he expects Savannah State to use Jadon Adams to play more in...
“I think that 9 is a little more electric. He’s a runner first So we have to be able to stop the run. Sometimes he’s an elusive guy. He’s a fast guy. So we have to gap him up and we have to tackle well” said Giardina.

Kickoff will be at 5pm,

