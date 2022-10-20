ASU is ready to start a new winning streak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are ready to put the past behind them and start a new winning streak.

They will be taking on another set of tigers in Savannah this weekend who’s coming off a loss as well.

ASU shut them out last year in coliseum 30-0.

However, in 2019 the Tigers ran them out of wright stadium with 272 yards rushing.

Savannah State has a two quarterback system, but coach Giaridna is expecting Jadon Adams to get more playing time based on their struggles to stop a mobile quarterback last week.

“I think that 9 is a little more electric. He’s a runner first So we have to be able to stop the run. Sometimes he’s an elusive guy. He’s a fast guy. So we have to gap him up and we have to tackle well” said Giardina.

Kickoff will be at 5pm,

