Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man.

Both were charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

Riggins-Santiago was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

