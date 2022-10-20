Ask the Expert
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man.

Both were charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

Riggins-Santiago was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

