2 DCSS high schoolers named to state superintendent’s advisory council

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Dougherty County School System high schoolers have been named to the state superintendent’s advisory council.

Westover High School’s Kendyl Dyer and Dougherty High School’s Trent McCrary were named to the advisory council.

The two were among the 67 students selected from across Georgia.

“It is extremely important to me to receive direct feedback from those impacted by the decisions I make,” State Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Our purpose at the Georgia Department of Education is to open up opportunities for students. Building relationships with the Student Advisory Council members helps me ensure our policies are meeting their intended purpose, and allows me to make decisions that will benefit children throughout the state.”

