2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash

Mitchell County
Mitchell County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been “critically injured” after a two-vehicle car crash in Pelham, according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick.

The crash happened around the 1500 block of John Collins Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. The crash impact sent one of the vehicles into a telephone poll.

An airlift helicopter has been sent to the scene and is expected to arrive soon.

At least one of the victims was seen lying on the roadway after this crash, likely to avoid further injury, McCormick said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as we receive it.

