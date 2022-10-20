Ask the Expert
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
By WALB News Team and Gabrielle Taite
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).

Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street.

Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently following multiple leads on the active case remains, according to the TPD.

Police said there is no further threat to the area, and they believe that this was an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information that could help in the investigation, you are asked to call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with information as we receive it.

