Week 9 Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - If there’s been one team that’s continued to have the same message since the start of the high school football season, it’s the Brooks County Trojans. On Friday night they delivered that message and that’s why they earn this weeks WALB team of the week.

It was hammer time for the Trojans on Friday night. After a 30-day layoff, they handled the undefeated Early County Bobcats 34-7. Knowing it was going to need a win in the trenches the Trojans ran for nearly 200 yards on the night. Coach Maurice Freeman acknowledged the long layoff but was pleased with his teams performance.

“I think it was like a heavyweight boxing match. I think we were trying to size them up they were trying to size us up. They were 7-0 we’re trying to see if they really deserved the 7-0 ranking that they had and I think I think once we went in for halftime or guys were ready to play, and we came back out and did our job.”

The Trojans now turn their focus to Irwin County this week. A big rivalry but the message to the team is clear.

“We got to play very physical football and we can’t make the big mistake against a quality team like that.”

