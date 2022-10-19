Week 9 Play of the Week: Jeremiah Hutchins Breaks Away for a 94-yard Touchdown

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Week 9 play of the week comes from the big game last Friday night at Early County.

Bobcats running back Jeremiah Hutchins takes the hand off from his own 6-yard line and

explodes through the hole for the 94-yard touchdown. It was the lone score on the night for

Early County. Thursday night on Sports Talk when I asked what a DI school was getting,

Hutchins replied, “Hardworking, Physical, Smart Football player,” and certainly this quiet back speaks loud on the field.

Congratulations Jeremiah on winning the play of the week.

