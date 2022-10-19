Tifton church helps Hurricane Ian victims

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - North Side Baptist Church leaders in Tifton spent the past two weeks collecting donations to take to victims of Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida.

Lead Pastor Stacy Phillips and members of the congregation teamed up with a church in the Fort Myers area to show their love and support to their community which is in need of some restoration.

They took bottles of water and easily prepared food with them. Pastor Philips says seeing those affected by Hurricane Ian was heartbreaking.

“You know, we realize that in everybody’s life there are times when they hurt. And right now, when we have so much to be thankful for and we see others that don’t, we feel like it’s an opportunity for us to give back to them and to help them,” Phillips said.

He says the Fort Myers church pastor drove them around to the different neighborhoods and subdivisions. They were able to see the destruction of manufactured homes. He says many homes there are without roofs.

“We saw a lot of people out in the yard just cleaning up. You can see the hurt on people’s faces. And so the pastor just showed us around and told us what has been going on,” Phillips added.

North Side Baptist Church Youth Pastor Zackery Miller said the church is thankful to be put in a position to have more than enough resources to be able to help another community in need.

The church plans to have a partnership with the Fort Myers church for as long as they need. They will head down again to help with construction at the beginning of November.

If you could like to help support the church in Fort Meyers through North Side Baptist, you can call their main office at (229) 382-6855.

