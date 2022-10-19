Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man is facing several child exploitation charges following his arrest on Monday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.

He was arrested after a search warrant was done, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

