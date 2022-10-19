Ask the Expert
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation

Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.
Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man is facing several child exploitation charges following his arrest on Monday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.

He was arrested after a search warrant was done, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

