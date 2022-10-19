Ask the Expert
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident

The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports.

The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property.

The truck was parked on a grassy area by a sidewalk on the east side of the stadium, which is considered stadium property.

Dougherty County Schools issued a statement to WALB News 10 on Wednesday.

“The Dougherty County School System Police Department is investigating damage to personal property that occurred near Hugh Mills Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14. According to the initial incident report filed by DCSS police, a private vehicle parked on the east side of the stadium was struck three times by bullets. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing at this time,” the statement reads.

“To underscore our commitment to the safety of our students, families and fans, there will be an increased police presence with an expanded perimeter and patrols outside of the stadium at all remaining football games.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

