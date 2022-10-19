Gov. Kemp talks importance of Georgia’s agriculture industry

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia agriculture industry continues to grow and Gov. Brian Kemp said it’s his mission to keep it on top.

Gov. Kemp spoke about his goals with farmers on Tuesday at the 44th Sunbelt Ag Expo.

“Agriculture is by far the number one industry in the state. It’s a very diverse industry, as you can imagine. From traditional row crops, like you said, see a lot of in this part of the state and South Georgia,” Kemp said.

This cow is one of the biggest the expo had on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The governor said having events like the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Georgia is a great testament to the importance of the agriculture industry in the state.

“The huge poultry industry, horticulture, you know, produce I mean, it’s all over, cattle, it’s just a great industry in our state. By far the number one economic impact. And so events like the Expo are very important to keep that alive and keep it going and also help raise awareness,” Kemp said.

Kemp said one of his goals is to make the University of Georgia the number one agriculture school in the country.

“The research and extension that we’re seeing coming out of there, whether it’s water usage, better farming practices that make us more efficient, but also help the farmers, you know, be more profitable is going to be key to improving our yields in the future. And that’s why we’re doing so much with innovative farming,” he said.

Kemp said the youth’s role in agriculture will be vital in its growth going forward.

“Well, that’s probably one of the biggest challenges in farming right now is the average age of the farmer. I think is in the mid-50s. So we need more young people to get involved in farming,” he said. “You’re not been encouraged by what I’m seeing out there because I think young people in today’s world, they’re worried about what they’re eating. They’re worried about where it comes from and you know, whether it’s going to be good for them or not. And I think that’s opened up a lot of doors for like the vertical farming industry, organic farm.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.