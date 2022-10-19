Cow milking contest held at the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo is here! And the cow milking contests have been a fan favorite!

At the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, Zippy Duvall with the American Farm Bureau took home the winning title with over 1200 ml of milk.

“The cow milking contest is actually an annual tradition. It’s fun to put state against state to see who has the best milkers. Sometimes we have people that come from dairy farm backgrounds, sometimes they don’t. So it’s always just an entertaining contest here at the Expo,” Associate Professor and State Dairy Specialist at UGA, Jillian Bohlen said.

This year, the American Farmers took home first, Georgia took home second, and Alabama took home third in the contest.

A big crowd of people gathered around Tuesday and enjoyed this contest, but also learned just how important the dairy industry is.

“I think this contest is really important because it exposes people to the dairy industry in a very fun way. I think we all know the importance of dairy products in our everyday diet. The 13 essential nutrients. But this kind of presents it to the public in a new, fun, novel way here at the Expo,” Bohlen said.

Last year, the dean of the University of Georgia took home the winning title. This year, they decided to put the farm bureau agencies against each other.

Dozens of people crowded around today while the cow milking contest went on.

“So we have Zippy Duvall with American Farm Bureau, Tom McCall from here in Georgia, and Jimmy Parnell from Alabama. I think that’s the reason that we always put state against state because we definitely end up with people, community members from that state, or part of that organization to come and root for their person,” Bohlen said.

Although Georgia didn’t bring home the title this year, there’s always next year.

