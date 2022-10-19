Ask the Expert
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media.

The photo shows a white student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on the neck of what looks like a black doll.

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.

WALB News 10 was sent a copy of the photo. Because the photo originated on social media, which looks like a Snapchat photo, WALB does not have the right permissions to use the photo in this online article.

School leaders told WALB News 10′s Fallon Howard that a written statement on the matter will be released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

