Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media.

The photo shows a white student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on the neck of what looks like a black doll.

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.

WALB News 10 was sent a copy of the photo. Because the photo originated on social media, which looks like a Snapchat photo, WALB does not have the right permissions to use the photo in this online article.

At Southland Academy in Americus, GA it was confirmed that a young man was dressed as a law enforcement officer. It appears the student is kneeling on the neck of what looks like a doll. In light of this recent event, the principal will release a written statement later today. pic.twitter.com/JQcmY4ysZr — Fallon Howard (@FallonHWALB) October 19, 2022

School leaders told WALB News 10′s Fallon Howard that a written statement on the matter will be released.

This is a developing story.

