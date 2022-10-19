Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media.
The photo shows a white student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on the neck of what looks like a black doll.
Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.
WALB News 10 was sent a copy of the photo. Because the photo originated on social media, which looks like a Snapchat photo, WALB does not have the right permissions to use the photo in this online article.
School leaders told WALB News 10′s Fallon Howard that a written statement on the matter will be released.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.