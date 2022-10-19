Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Coach of the Week: Don Tison of Clinch County

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 8 coach of the week is Don Tison of Clinch County.

Coach Tison is in his 4th year as head coach at Clinch County. He’s had only one losing season as a panther and that was last year. Last season his team went 3-7. This year they’ve won double the amount they did last year, currently sitting at 6-1. The Panthers are coming off a big region win over Lanier County, shutting them out 35-0. Coach Tison feels that their record last year made his team who they are this year.

“You know sometimes it’s good to go through seasons like that. It makes you appreciate things and it makes you get back to the basics. It makes you look back at every single thing you’re doing you know as a staff and program. You know from the classroom all the way to the practice field and you know it makes you kind of you get humbled a little bit. And you know you have to make the choice you don’t want to do that again so we’re doing everything we can to not go back.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

Latest News

Jeremiah Hutchison wins WALB Week 9 Play of the Week
Week 9 Play of the Week: Jeremiah Hutchins Breaks Away for a 94-yard Touchdown
Brooks County Trojans named Week 9 Team of the Week
Week 9 Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans
WALB
Week 9 Locker Room Report
Josiah POTW Pic
Three Minutes with Morgan: Josiah Davis