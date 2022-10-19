Coach of the Week: Don Tison of Clinch County

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 8 coach of the week is Don Tison of Clinch County.

Coach Tison is in his 4th year as head coach at Clinch County. He’s had only one losing season as a panther and that was last year. Last season his team went 3-7. This year they’ve won double the amount they did last year, currently sitting at 6-1. The Panthers are coming off a big region win over Lanier County, shutting them out 35-0. Coach Tison feels that their record last year made his team who they are this year.

“You know sometimes it’s good to go through seasons like that. It makes you appreciate things and it makes you get back to the basics. It makes you look back at every single thing you’re doing you know as a staff and program. You know from the classroom all the way to the practice field and you know it makes you kind of you get humbled a little bit. And you know you have to make the choice you don’t want to do that again so we’re doing everything we can to not go back.”

