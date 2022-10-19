Ask the Expert
City of Camilla receives over $900K in grant funding

Camilla Mayor Kevin Owens and City Manager Stroud received the grant check in Albany.
Camilla Mayor Kevin Owens and City Manager Stroud received the grant check in Albany.(Source: City of Camilla (Facebook))
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla city officials received a grant on Tuesday of over $900,000 to go towards community projects.

The grant, which totaled $909,042, was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program.

The program is aimed at giving funding for a range of development areas, such as neighborhood revitalization, economic development and improving city facilities/services.

Camilla Mayor Kevin Owens and City Manager Stroud received the grant check in Albany.

