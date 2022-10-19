City of Camilla receives over $900K in grant funding
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla city officials received a grant on Tuesday of over $900,000 to go towards community projects.
The grant, which totaled $909,042, was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program.
The program is aimed at giving funding for a range of development areas, such as neighborhood revitalization, economic development and improving city facilities/services.
Camilla Mayor Kevin Owens and City Manager Stroud received the grant check in Albany.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.