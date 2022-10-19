APD looking for home invasion suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding suspects in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the suspects in the photo above committed a home invasion and burglary at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue, according to the APD.

Dion Jevontae Reid, who had been previously suspected as part of the home invasion, has been arrested.

See the post below for more photos of the potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

