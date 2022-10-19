Ask the Expert
APD looking for home invasion suspect

Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on...
Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex.

Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.

Reid is described as 6′1 and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

