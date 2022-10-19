Albany continuing work on new development projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is continuing to see more growth with some new developments.

The city has many projects in the works to create a more modern, efficient and appealing look for Albany.

Barbara Rivera-Holmes, who is the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said many of these projects were thought of years ago but are only coming to life now.

“We’re fortunate in Albany to have many improvement projects in the works. And some of the sidewalks that you’re seeing constructed around the community are a result of T-SPLOST,” Rivera-Holmes said. “Transportation special purpose local option sales tax. That the community passed just a few years ago.”

Those sidewalks are near the intersection of Stuart Avenue and Dawson Road.

Another development in the works is across from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

“The Living and Learning Center is an innovative workforce project between Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Albany and Albany Technical College,” Rivera-Holmes said. “Where they’re really expanding the nurse pipeline through the Living and Learning Center. Where students will be able to learn and also live.”

Barbara Rivera-Holmes is the president and CEO of Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. (WALB)

Oglethorpe Boulevard is also seeing some changes.

“Another infrastructure project that we’re seeing come to life is the Albany Transportation Center. This is a project in the City of Albany in our downtown area that’s really being brought to life,” Rivera-Holmes said. “So, you saw the old structure go away. And a very modern efficient appealing structure comes with local contractors.”

Phoebe will pay the entire cost of the $40 million construction project for the Living and Learning Center.

Rivera-Holmes said the city is hoping to bring in revenue from these developments as well.

Chamber leaders also the city is hoping to improve its tourism revenue as well with these new projects.

Through voting, Albany residents are also able to get more involved if they want to see more developments in the near future.

New sidewalks are being built on Old Dawson Road. This is a part of a bigger agenda. (WALB)

New sidewalks are being built on Old Dawson Road. This is a part of a bigger agenda. And Rivera-Holmes said the city is always constantly investing in its future.

“What you’re seeing now, in some cases, are efforts that began years ago, such as T-SPLOST and sidewalks,” she said. “Workforce development projects. Commercial development in most corridors for the community as well. So good things ahead as it relates to our commercial landscape.”

If residents want to see even more developments, they should consider this when voting in the upcoming election.

“Any improvement that we can make in our community where it’s infrastructure. Right now, SPLOST is going on,” Rivera-Holmes said. “It’ll be on the early voting ballot and then on the general election. That’s an incredible project. It’s $109 million in projects that directly go toward improving the community projects. Such as the one that you see with sidewalks for example.”

Rivera-Holmes said this is a part of the city’s mission to create a more appealing and liveable city.

