Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.(Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton.

Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing and gave medical aid to an 18-year-old with a stab wound near his upper thigh and groin area.

According to deputies, the victim and witnesses told them that a road rage incident occurred involving a man in a pickup truck.

The incident reportedly involved that pickup truck and the 18-year-old in another vehicle, according to WBNG. The two were aggressively exchanging “hand signals” while driving and arguing.

The sheriff’s office identified the man in the truck as Seaman. Authorities said he got into a fistfight with the 18-year-old before the stabbing.

Authorities also said Seaman tried to stab a 17-year-old during the incident before leaving the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the sheriff’s office said authorities were able to find Seaman at his home.

Seaman has been charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

Latest News

FILE - Students at Jana Elementary School began virtual learning after radioactive waste was...
Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school
Vin Scully's mansion in the California hills has been listed for sale for $15 million.
Vin Scully's $15 million mansion up for sale
The dog tag was buried underground and lost to time. Until it was dug up by metal detector...
World War II dog tags belonging to American soldier found in Czech Republic
FILE - The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept....
EPA: UPS to pay fine, correct hazardous waste violations
FILE - The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in...
US busts network providing technology to Russian military