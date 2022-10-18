Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

YMCA ensures local children have ‘A Place to Dream’

YMCA DREAM
YMCA DREAM(Contributed)
By Laura Warren
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic put a lot of things on hold, not just for businesses and families, but for non-profits too.

One of those programs was A Place to Dream through the Family Y, which provides beds to children in need.

Before the pandemic, they were installing about 30 to 40 beds a month for kids in our area. Kids went from sleeping on the floor or couches or sharing a twin mattress with their siblings to a comfortable space of their own.

They’ve started the program back up, but they can only provide beds on an emergency basis. And there’s a waitlist.

We went along for delivery to see what difference this program can make for families and how you can help kids here at home have ‘A Place to Dream.’

Falisha Favero is a single mom to four kids. Her youngest just got out of the hospital.

MORE | Augusta Jr. Players win big at conference in south Georgia

Favero received beds through A Place to Dream.

“I just had a new a new baby. His name is Uziah. He’s about to be three weeks old on Saturday. He has spina bifida,” she said.

To say the pandemic, inflation, and now caring for a special needs child have been hard for Favero would be an understatement.

She’s grateful to have a roof over their heads and food in their mouths. But there isn’t a lot beyond that.

“I wasn’t able to provide a good bed for them being a single mom. It’s definitely rough out there,” she said.

When her landlord told her to apply for beds through A Place to Dream. She did and got a call two days later that gave her some hope.

MORE | The sky is the limit as students learn to fly drones at Cross Creek

“Excited. I cried. I’m excited for my children to have some good beds,” said Favero.

A team of volunteers from the Family Y brought three beds and a crib, paid for out of the pockets of complete strangers, wanting nothing in return but a chance for her family to have the chance to dream.

District Vice President, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta James Thomas said: “We’ve got a waitlist currently. We’re really just trying to raise the funds and get the volunteers that can help us get these beds out to these kids who need them.”

In our area alone, since 2017, the Family Y has donated nearly 1,400 beds. And the applications for help haven’t stopped. They’ve only stacked up during the pandemic.

MORE | More than 125,000 cast ballots as Georgia shatters its first-day, early voting record

“We truly feel like it’s a huge need for a child to have a bed because I don’t know how we can expect them to get up every morning, go to school, learn, and without having a proper, safe, comfortable place to go to sleep and dream every night,” said Thomas.

Now that her children have a place to dream, Favero has a dream of her own.

“To make sure that my kids are successful in life and to make sure and I hope and dream that my son will be able to walk when he gets older,” she said.

With a safe place to sleep, he’s one step closer to that first step.

If you would like to help, you can volunteer to put beds together, give financially, and spread the word that the program is available. For more information, visit A Place to Dream.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

Latest News

The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
Watch: Live coverage from the Sunbelt Ag Expo
The “Yield Behind the Wheel" campaign is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off...
‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers
Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on...
APD looking for home invasion suspect
Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child.
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
This cow milking contest is one of the biggest the expo had on Tuesday.
Cow milking contest held at the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo