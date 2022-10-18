Ask the Expert
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy

A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering cash rewards for candy donations.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – With Halloween around the corner, people are buying candy in preparation for trick-or-treating and other seasonal festivities.

One company is hoping to curb the rise of the health risks that the holiday treats could cause by offering to pay for your excess candy.

Wellness company HealthyWage said it would offer $10 per pound of candy, up to $100 per person, as part of its “Cash for Candy” program.

HealthyWage is partnering with Operation Shoebox for the program. Operation Shoebox is an organization that provides hands-on support to American troops overseas.

Anyone interested in participating in the program is encouraged to donate their excess, unwanted and unopened candy to Operation Shoebox on or before Nov. 22. There are no eligibility requirements, and people can be paid directly for the donations.

HealthyWage said the 2022 program is a reprisal of its 2018 initiative, which resulted in collecting 994 pounds of candy and paying $9,000.

More information about the program can be found here.

